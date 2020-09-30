Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 30th

Good Morning! Another cold front is passing through KELOLAND, bringing a few sprinkles with it. We are forecasting strong winds at times today, but little chance of rain.

High fire danger areas are shaded in pink today, mainly south and west of Sioux Falls where Red Flag warnings are posted.

Take a look at the wind map this afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph look likely for many areas.

We sure are drying down. The 30 day moisture trend map continues to show more orange and yellow everyday.

The forecast is mainly dry, but a few showers are expected in KELOLAND Friday night into Saturday. The amounts look low, but we’ll continue to watch the trends.

You can see the 10 day rainfall map is still very dry. No major storms are forecast in this pattern.

After cool weather at the start of the forecast, warmer weather returns next week. We won’t be surprised to see 70s and 80s once again.

Cooler highs in the 60s are likely today with the strong northwest winds.

Less wind tonight and a few clouds will keep lows in the 40s in the east, while 30s are forecast to the west.

Tomorrow, expect cooler highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

There could be some frost Friday morning. Clouds will be the key to that forecast.