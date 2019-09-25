Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM September 25

Morning light rain showers are near and along Interstate 90 this morning. These are moving east/southeast and will stay very light through the morning hours.

Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s. As skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy, temperatures will slightly warm to highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds will come in around 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer as winds become south at 10-20 mph. Low to middle 70s will be common. Clouds will be a little thicker in northern KELOLAND, but we’ll stay dry.

The weather gets a lot more interesting this weekend and next week. After another quick hit of cool air on Saturday, temperatures will quickly rebound on Sunday. Highs on Sunday may reach 80 for some of us, but cooler air will return as we go through next week.

As the cooler air comes in, we’ll have to watch for chances of snow in the higher elevations of the Hills. At the same time, rain is looking likely in eastern KELOLAND, and it’s looking like a cold rain as high temperatures will only be in the 50s by midweek.