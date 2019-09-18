Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 18th

Good Morning! Storms rumbled across parts of eastern KELOLAND. We are thankful for no warnings, but some locally heavy rain fell east of Worthington and Sheldon. Some of these areas have been dry lately, so we have no flood concerns here.

Rain chances will stay low for many today, but a few storms could develop in NW IA tonight. Rain chances will increase by Friday.

In the forecast today, enjoy the sunshine and nice temperatures.

Except for NW IA and far SE SD, most areas should be dry tonight.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s tomorrow with mainly dry conditions during the day.

Friday will feature developing showers and thunderstorms along with a severe weather risk. The primary focus on severe weather will be late in the day and located into central KELOLAND. We’ll watch the latest data for adjustments on the forecast.

We’ll see cooler weather by the weekend and hope we’ll stay dry for a few more days as well!