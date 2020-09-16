Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 16th

Good Morning! We have a cooler day in the forecast compared to yesterday. 80s should depart for a few days, but they will be back starting this weekend.

The cold front is passing through dry, but we still some chances of showers starting later tomorrow into Friday, mainly in the southeast.

Other than Hurricane Sally, most of the country will stay dry and quiet in the 10 day forecast as no other major storms are forecast.

Warmer weather is looking more likely next week. You can see the surge of warmth into the plains beyond the 7 day forecast.

We see highs in the 60s today in the northeast and 70s across the south.

Look for lows tonight in the 40s for most locations.

Increasing clouds are expected tomorrow with highs in the 60s east and 70s west.

We expect warmer weather on Saturday as southerly winds increase during the day.

Here’s a look at peak wind gusts Saturday afternoon.

Similar weather is expected on Sunday.

The strongest winds will be across the southeast.

Expect 80s to continue next week as temperatures remain well above normal in this dry weather pattern.