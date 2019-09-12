1  of  2
Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 12th

It has been another rough night and morning of weather in KELOLAND. We’ve had a batch of 4-7″ of rain in a large area shown on this map below.

We have many water hazards this morning, including the Madison area where no travel is advised.

This video is from the Parkston areas last night. It is clear to see the damage from the excessive rainfall.

Skunk creek is of many streams moving higher this morning. This water will flow into Sioux Falls, flooding the bike trail system once again the next 24 hours.

Our FutureScan forecast shows rain headed to the east this morning. We still have some lighter showers in the northwest and cooler weather along with gusty NW winds will be common into tomorrow.

The 7 day forecast looks much better. An extended stretch of warmer and drier weather is likely, good news for most of KELOLAND.

