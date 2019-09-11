Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, September 11th

Tornado Damage in Sioux Falls

We begin with Sioux Falls, a community that has very little history of tornado damage. That changed last night as winds over 100mph struck parts of the city. The official tornado tracks are not known yet, but videos like this show the power of the wind.

Please be careful on area streets. Trees and power lines are down.

Heavy rain was also a big problem. Take a look at some of the rainfall totals.

More severe weather is possible later today, mainly south of Sioux Falls.

Our FutureScan forecast shows the next round of storms. Heavy rain is the biggest threat, but we’ll be watching the placement of the storms very closely.

We are expecting quieter and warmer weather as we head into next week.