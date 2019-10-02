Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 2nd

Good Morning! It remains very cool across KELOLAND today and tonight could be especially chilly in the west where a freeze watch has been posted in the areas shaded in blue.

Most of today will feature a chance of rain. You can see that rain on Futurecast along with the thick clouds. Clearing tonight in the west will air the cool down. We think Sioux Falls will stay well above freezing tonight, but patchy frost can’t be ruled out tomorrow night.

The map below shows highs today in the mid to upper 40s.

Look for lows in the lower 30s in the west tonight. There could be some frost into central SD tonight IF the clouds clear fast enough.

Tomorrow will be cool again, but the west looks a little warmer and everyone should be dry.

Dry weather will come to an end late Friday into early Saturday with the next weather system. You can see the area of low pressure moving our direction.

The jet stream supports this weekend system, but changes are coming for next with quieter and warmer weather likely.

Expect nice 60s next week with a dry segment of weather. That’s great news for a change!