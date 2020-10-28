Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 28th

Good Morning! Temperatures are still well below normal in KELOLAND. Yesterday, highs reached the 30s in many spots. We’ll trend warmer today and melt some snow.

Futurecast keeps us mainly sunny today. Areas of clouds will develop tonight and that will keep temperatures cooler tomorrow. We might even see a little light rain or light snow near Aberdeen and Watertown late in the day.

The weekend is looking warmer on Saturday, but the wind won’t make it feel warmer. Gusts near 40mph are expected in the afternoon.

The long-range forecast is looking much above normal across much of the nation, including KELOLAND.

You can see the progression of the mild air flooding many areas as Pacific air dominates the forecast. We could even some some 70s next week!

Today will be a good day to see some melting snow with highs mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as earlier in the week, mainly in the 20s.

Clouds will hold temperatures down tomorrow, mainly in the 30s and 40s East River. 50s will return for the west.

All signals are pointing toward much warmer weather next week. We are in for a real treat with 60s likely and even a few 70s not out of the question.