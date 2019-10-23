Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 23rd

Good Morning! We are watching areas of rain and snow in the forecast today as a fast-moving system moves quickly to the southeast. You can see it doesn’t last long, but a fast hit of slushy snow will affect some areas.

The maps below compare 2 computer models. You can see they both indicate a narrow band of snow and there will likely be a few amounts of 1-3″. Keep in mind the snow will be melting quickly as temperatures are just marginally cold enough for snow.

We still expect highs to average in the lower to middle 40s.

Skies will clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow should be dry, but cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A nice warming trend is ahead as we start the weekend. Highs on Saturday will jump into the 60s in many spots.

The warmer weather won’t last. A developing storm just before Halloween will produce a swath of snow. Where it goes is still up for debate, but we’ll need to watch that trend in the coming days.

Even though the raw data shows heavy snow south of Sioux Falls, the internals on the European model still have Sioux Falls and the Twin Cities in the running for some accumulating snowfall giving the uncertainty of the exact storm track. We’ll have more information later today and tomorrow.