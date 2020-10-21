Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 21st

Good Morning! We have another round of snow moving across KELOLAND this morning. You can see the latest radar trends in central and western SD.

Winter storm watches have been posted for late tonight and tomorrow for the counties shaded in yellow. This watch does include the Aberdeen-Mobridge-Sisseton areas. Over 6″ of snow is possible in these areas through tomorrow.

Our latest snow forecast features heavy accumulation in that area highlighted. Sioux Falls will miss most of the snow this time.

There will rain at times as well in the south. Every bit of moisture adds up and these early season snow systems usually melt and eventually replenish some of our parched soils.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast today. You can see the first swath of snow into central KELOLAND, with another batch brewing late tonight in the north. We expect chilly temperatures into Thursday with most highs in the 30s. Don’t forget about the wind as well. There will be some blowing snow.

More snow is coming to the plains this weekend. Stay tuned for details in the coming days.

The cold weather could reach near record levels into early next week as lows drop into the single digits.

We expect 30s today across the north and 40s in the south.

Look for lows tonight in the 20s north and west with 30s in the southeast.

Tomorrow will be chilly with highs in the 30s and good chances of rain and snow.

We expect 30s into next week with good chances of snow by Saturday night into Sunday.