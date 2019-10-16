Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 16th

We expect more clouds today across eastern KELOLAND, but warmer weather is already moving into western areas of South Dakota. We expect lighter winds today as high pressure moves across the region.

Tonight will be cool, but dry with lows in the mid 30s in many areas.

Tomorrow looks nice. Take a look at some of the numbers in our forecast.

Friday will be cooler in the west, but Sioux Falls will still manage 67 with a stronger south breeze.

Saturday will be dry as seasonable, but cooler weather and rain is expected on Sunday. There could be some snow in the Black Hills, something we’ll continue to watch. Rain totals could exceed 1 inch in far northern SD.

Sioux Falls will be cooler by early next week with highs in the lower to middle 50s.