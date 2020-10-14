Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, October 14th

Good Morning! A few showers have been moving into KELOLAND. In fact, over .25″ has fallen in the northern Black Hills. Far lesser amounts are expected to the east.

A red flag warning has been issued for much of southeastern KELOLAND. Fire danger is very high in the areas shaded in pink.

Winds will be strong, over 40 mph for many areas this afternoon.

Get ready for cooler weather in the extended forecast. There are strong signals ahead showing much below normal temperatures by Sunday and Monday. We may also see a more active storm track. We’ll be closely following those details in the days ahead.

The next few days will feature some fast-moving systems from the northwest. It appears western KELOLAND will have the best chance of patchy rain showers today and tomorrow. Sioux Falls may get clipped by a shower chance early Saturday. We are also watching some snow chances early next week as colder air arrives.

This is the most robust moisture map we’ve shown in a long, long time. We’ll see how much rain and snow we get, but the Gulf of Mexico could be a player this time.

Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s across KELOLAND, one of the last warmer days in the forecast.

It looks chilly tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. We may see some showers in the west.

Saturday may bounce back to 60 in Sioux Falls, but much cooler weather will rule next week. Again, rain and snow chances will return. Expect more details in the coming days.