Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM November 4

Another mild day is on tap.



With sunny skies and light winds, temperatures will once again be in the 70s.



The ridge we’ve been talking about will continue to dominate our weather through Friday, so expect plenty of sunshine, mild temps, and dry skies.



This ridge will break down starting this weekend. As it does, strong south winds will come in starting on Saturday and lasting through Sunday. These winds will help keep the mild air in place on Sunday. But, cooler west to northwest winds will blow in western South Dakota on Sunday to allow for colder air.



We’ll also have a chance for rain and snow this weekend. Rain chances will start on Sunday in central South Dakota and move into eastern KELOLAND during the evening. Western KELOLAND will have rain switching to snow. The amount of moisture expected in this system is still uncertain, so snow amounts are hard to pin down at the moment.



Much colder air will settle in for next week with highs in the 20s and 30s by Monday.