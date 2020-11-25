Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 25th

The drizzle yesterday didn’t add up to much moisture for most of KELOLAND. Rain showers did fall south and east of Sioux Falls and Spencer, IA picked up .19″ of moisture.

Highs were generally chilly in the 30s and 40s. We should be warmer today.

We expect a decrease in patchy fog and low clouds across the east today.

Sky conditions look partly cloudy for Thanksgiving with dry conditions expected.

Friday also looks dry and temperatures should be a bit more mild.

We expect mild weather across much of the nation on this Thanksgiving.

That trend will amplify over the northern plains this weekend.

Highs today will stay mainly in the 40s east, with 50s across much of southwestern KELOLAND.

Clear and crisp weather is expected tonight with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow should be mainly in the 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will jump back into the 50s on Saturday. Cooler temperatures will follow, but nothing too cold in the 7 day forecast.