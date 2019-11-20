Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 20th

Good Morning! Breezy, but mild weather is ahead for much of KELOLAND today ahead of the next system that promises to deliver both rain and snow. We expect minor amount of snow tonight, but winds will increase across much of the region from the northwest.

Here’s a look at the wind forecast the next 24 hours. You can see the gusts from the northwest will top 30mph in many areas.

In the short term, enjoy the 50s in the southeast, with 30s common in the northwest.

Tonight will be chilly as winds increase and temperatures fall below freezing for many areas. Again, minor snowfall accumulations are expected.

Tomorrow will be blustery with the morning snow moving out and partly cloudy skies expected by the afternoon.

The weekend looks good, but changes are coming toward the end of the 7 day forecast. An area of low pressure will impact the region starting around Tuesday. Early indicators suggest storm tracks through the central plains that would support some accumulations. We are still early in the forecast, so pay attention the next few days.