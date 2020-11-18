Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 18th

We are about to see a nice surge of warmer air today across KELOLAND. Yesterday, we saw some of that air across western KELOLAND where highs surged to 67 in Rapid City.

The recent temperature trends have basically erased the snow across much of the plains.

We’ll see the warmest air today in KELOLAND ahead of the cold front on this map. A few 70s are likely in central KELOLAND.

The front will pass through the region dry tonight and temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, but not cold.

Another front to our north on Friday will reinforce the cool down into the weekend, but temperatures should still hold in the 40s in the Sioux Falls area by Saturday.

Precipitation chances continue to be tough to narrow down, but Tuesday may offer a few areas of showers. No major storms are in the forecast.

Enjoy these highs today in the 60s and 70s for many! Winds will be stronger from the south in Sioux Falls and from the west in Rapid City.

Tonight looks colder across the north, but all of these numbers are relatively mild for this time of the year.

No more 70s tomorrow, but the numbers still look pretty good for mid November.

Temperatures will continue to cool into Friday with more 40s expected.

We’ll continue to watch temperature trends early next week. Right now, 40s seem like a safe bet, but we may very well see a day or two back in the 50s.