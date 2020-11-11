Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 11th

Good Morning! New snow totals are coming into the Storm Center and Sioux Falls picked up an average of 5-7″ across the city. Here are a few more totals.

Roads are slick with the ice and snow cover. Drive with across across much of eastern KELOLAND.

This map shows where the heaviest snow fell the past 24 hours. We expect a slow melt the next few days.

The recent rain and snow has made a big difference in our 30 day precipitation trend map. Sioux Falls is now above normal for the first time since last summer.

We may add some light snow to the forecast tonight and early tomorrow as another cold front moves across KELOLAND. We expect minor accumulations with this system. It will reinforce colder temperatures on Thursday.

The extended forecast is still looking warmer. You can see the warmer than normal weather spreading across much of the region next week.

This 8-14 day temperature trend sure looks interesting.

Look for the warmest temperatures today over snow-free areas where highs will be in the 40s.

We’ll feature pockets of light snow in the forecast tonight with lows mainly in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow will be chilly with highs mainly in the 30s.

The 7 day forecast is looking mainly dry except for a few scattered showers on Saturday. Temperatures will be on a warming trend next week.