Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, May 12th

It’s a crisp and cool morning across KELOLAND, but the bright sunshine will be warming our temperatures this afternoon.

The sunshine is good for planting weather as farmers remain busy. However, we will be watching the upcoming moisture trends closely as long-term drought impacts remain a topic of conversation. The 30 day trends continue to dry out in many areas.

There are rain chances in the the forecast, however. Watch for scattered rain in the Black Hills areas today, followed by “hit or miss” chances tomorrow farther east. We expect better rain chances in Sioux Falls by Friday morning.

We will see additional rain chances ahead, mainly for the second half of the weekend. The rain projections are not especially wet, but the trends are certainly more active in the south and west vs. northeastern SD.

Temperatures will be pleasant this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s for many. Stronger south winds are forecast in Rapid City.

Lows tonight will be mainly in the 40s as showers dot the far south and southcentral overnight.

Tomorrow will be pleasant once again, but south winds will be stronger across eastern KELOLAND.

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast features warmer weather for next week with highs in the 70s by Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will also return early next week.