Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM May 5

Showers developed yesterday evening and have moved east during the overnight. Light snow may mix in during the morning hours in northeast KELOLAND!

Temperatures will remain well below average with highs only near 50 in northeast KELOLAND. Expect most of the rain this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a slow decrease in clouds later this afternoon. With sunshine in western and central South Dakota, temperatures will warm to the 60s. Redeveloping showers will be possible in western KELOLAND late this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow and Friday are looking dry and slightly warmer. Highs will reach the 60s with even a couple of low 70s possible by Friday.

Another hit of colder air arrives for the weekend. This will bring a round of showers and thundershowers to KELOLAND on Saturday. Mother’s Day will feature scattered light showers with highs in the 50s. Total rain amounts this weekend may approach a half inch; that is, if caught underneath a thundershower.