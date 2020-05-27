Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM May 27

Areas of fog will quickly go away in eastern KELOLAND this morning and give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.



Temperatures will respond today with highs in the 70s and 80s. As a weak wave in the atmosphere moves west to east in KELOLAND, scattered showers and thundershowers will develop in western South Dakota and move east during the evening and night.

Though the rain will weaken as it moves east, clouds will greet us tomorrow morning in eastern KELOLAND. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow and it will be slightly cooler as northwest winds will blow at least 10-20 mph.



The cooling trend will continue on Friday and Saturday. Along with the cooler temperatures, rain showers will be possible late Friday and into Saturday.



The second half of the weekend will be warmer and the warming trend will continue into next week. A ridge in the atmosphere will build into the central United States which will help bring in warmer weather with temperatures in the 80s and 90s to begin next week.