Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, May 26th

Good Morning! It was a windy, but mild day across KELOLAND yesterday. Get ready for much cooler weather in the forecast with chilly conditions likely tomorrow.

Futurecast shows clouds increasing across the west and north with showers possible by early afternoon in Aberdeen. While scattered rain could also develop in southcentral SD, bigger storms are likely in the far southwest late in the day. Some severe weather is also possible. Expect clusters of showers and thunderstorms overnight. There could be some snow mixed in across the far north by the morning. We’ll have a few more thoughts about that later today. Chilly rain showers are forecast tomorrow for many areas with temperatures in the 40s.

Rain estimates of .50″ to 1″ look good for several areas of KELOLAND. Heavier storms in far SW SD could increase the numbers on this map for places like Pine Ridge and Valentine. We also think the storms in central and southern Nebraska will play a direct role in determining how widespread the 1″ rainfall will be in KELOLAND.

Friday morning looks chilly. There will be patchy frost in parts of northeastern SD.

Highs today will jump into the lower 70s in Sioux Falls, with 60s expected in both Aberdeen and Rapid City.

Tonight, rain chances will increase across much of the region, with a few rumbles of thunder across the south.

Rain chances will linger tomorrow and there could be a little snow in the morning across far northern SD! We think the high in Sioux Falls could happen after midnight and the daypart forecast could stay in the 40s.

The 7 day forecast will remain cloudy and cool for Friday. Redeveloping chances of rain are expected later Saturday. Rain chances will stay highest in Nebraska both Sunday and Memorial Day, but a few of those pockets of rain could affect far southern SD as well.