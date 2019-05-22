Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, May 22nd

Good Morning!

Snow continues to fall in the Black Hills region this morning. We have over 1 foot in the higher elevations of the Black Hills.

Moisture totals have been heavy in western SD, with 1-3 inches across the southwest. Sioux Falls has a total of 1.18" as of 6:30am.

Scattered rain and snow will end today, but another system will move into KELOLAND tomorrow night. Expect rain again, but no snow in the Black Hills.

Forecast highs today will still be cooler than normal in the 40s and 50s.

Some clearing is expected tonight with lows in the 30s west and lower 40s near Sioux Falls.

Tomorrow will be warmer as we get some sunshine before the next round of precipitation.

The start of Memorial Day weekend looks drier and warmer. Take a look at Saturday.

Sunday looks pretty good too.

Monday gets tricky late in the day as the next storm system moves toward KELOLAND.

We'll keep an eye on the rain chances at the end of the 7 day. Please enjoy the nice days as they come!

