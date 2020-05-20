Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM May 20

It’s another day with clouds and fog in eastern KELOLAND. There’s a better chance for sunshine in central, western, and northern South Dakota.

With the sun, the temps will be a little warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80. As the clouds stick through the day in eastern and southeast KELOLAND, highs will struggle to hit 70. Storms will develop in western South Dakota later this afternoon and evening.

Some of these storms will be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat.

Rain will develop in central South Dakota by the morning tomorrow. As the rain moves northeast, a lot of it will weaken but we can’t rule out light rain showers during the day in eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 60s, 70s, and low 80s.

Widespread rain will move into eastern KELOLAND for Friday. By Friday evening, a lot of the rain will be done but more is on the way for the weekend.



As a cold front moves through KELOLAND on Saturday, storms will develop in Nebraska and South Dakota. These storms will move northeast during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe weather will be monitored Saturday afternoon and evening.