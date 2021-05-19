Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, May 19th

Good morning! We are starting the day with areas of dense fog across parts of southeastern KELOLAND. Expect the fog to lift through the morning, but the clouds will remain thick in many areas.

Rain chances will be increasing from the south today for much of eastern KELOLAND. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing in the Sioux Falls area and a few downpours can be expected.

You can see the moisture increasing on Futurecast the next 12 to 18 hours. We expect the scattered rain to move to the north and affect northeastern SD this evening and overnight. We expect some rain chances again tomorrow in the east, but the activity will remain scattered. Additional thunderstorms will develop in far western SD by the evening and some of those may become severe.

The risk of severe weather tomorrow evening is highlighted in western SD

There will be stronger winds from the south the next couple of days. You can see stronger winds for much of KELOLAND on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be very warm during that period as well, mainly in the 80s.

Our Futurecast forecast for the weekend shows additional storm chances for Friday in western SD. We think Saturday night could be active at times in the west. Rain chances will spread east on Sunday and become more organized by Sunday night.

In the meantime, look for lots of 70s today in KELOLAND with a few 80s in the central and north.

Tonight will remain mild as we track scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow will be even warmer as we see a steady wind from the south.

The Sunday chance of showers and thunderstorms looks best in the 7 day forecast. Get ready for several days in the 80s in our extended forecast.