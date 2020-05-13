Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM May 13

We’re starting the day with showers in eastern and northeast KELOLAND. These will continue to move east/northeast through the morning with clouds remaining in eastern KELOLAND for the afternoon.

Central and western South Dakota will have clearing skies today and warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s in eastern KELOLAND to near 70 in central and western South Dakota.



The sun will return tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND. Along with the sunshine, afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s. WIth thicker clouds and rain in western South Dakota, it will be cooler with highs near 60.



The warmer air will stick around. In fact, by next week, we’ll have highs in the 80s for much of KELOLAND.

Along with the warmer temperatures, the humidity will be a little thicker too. It will feel more like late spring or early summer next week.