Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 4th

Good Morning! We have a very nice forecast ahead for KELOLAND with highs in the 50s for many today. You can see the morning clouds and fog near Watertown, but that will clear for the afternoon. Showers are possible tonight as the next cold front moves into the region. That will bring wind and colder weather tomorrow.

Enjoy these nice temperatures today with highs back into the 40s in Aberdeen and near 60 at Pierre.

Even with the shower chance, overnight temperatures don’t look too cold…mainly in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be windy with more clouds east of the James Valley.

Here’s a closer look at the top wind speeds on Thursday.

Now, there’s still a lot of good news ahead for the weekend forecast. Take a look at projected temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

The pattern may turn a bit more active by next week, but most of the moisture will be going to the south. This will be important to watch as the deeper snow cover continues to melt into next week.

Enjoy the 7 day forecast. It looks like a very nice start to early spring weather.