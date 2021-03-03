Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 3rd

Yesterday was forecast to be much warmer and it was. Highs reached 67 in Aberdeen and 55 at Sioux Falls. Expect mild weather again today and in the days ahead.

Temperatures are forecast to reach into the 50s and 60s again today. The temperatures on the map below are raw from one of most used weather models. Many are similar to our forecast, but places like Aberdeen will likely be a few degrees cooler. All of these numbers are well above normal.

Futurecast keeps us mainly sunny today across KELOLAND and mainly clear tonight. We’ll keep those trends into tomorrow.

Keep an eye on the moisture supply map next week. We have an opportunity for some Gulf of Mexico moisture to arrive here starting Tuesday into Wednesday. While that doesn’t guarantee rain or snow, it give us a chance to pick some needed precipitation.

Enjoy the nice weather today. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s in most areas. Even the upper 40s in Sisseton will feel nice.

Lows tonight will be mainly in the mid and upper 20s.

Tomorrow looks much the same with highs again in the 50s and 60s.

The 8-14 day forecast is certainly showing some changes. We have a big contrast in temperatures across the nation, with below normal in the west and above average temps to our east.

Until that pattern change happens, expect very mild weather in the 7 day forecast. The next chance of rain will be Tuesday.