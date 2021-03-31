Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 31st

Good morning! It will be another chilly day across KELOLAND with highs similar to yesterday in the 30s and 40s. The wind won’t be as strong, but it certainly will be breezy in many areas.

We continue to track the smoke and fires in western SD. You can see the plume of smoke from the Perkins County fire clearly on this map.

We expect more fire danger tomorrow with a new fire weather watch in effect for much of central and western KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows a dry weather pattern all the way into Easter Weekend. We think fire danger will continue as temperatures warm the next few days.

Winds will be important to watch as well. We think south winds will return tomorrow, leading to the warmer weather and more dry weather. Gusts tomorrow could exceed 30 mph in parts of central and western SD.

You can see the return to the very warm weather across the plains into early next week. We may some cooling by the end of the 10 day forecast, but nothing too dramatic just yet.

Stay warm today as chilly weather continues, despite the abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will still be plenty chilly tonight in the upper teens and 20s.

Highs will be much warmer West River tomorrow with plenty of 60s expected. Sioux Falls will return to 52.

Easter Weekend looks VERY mild with highs in the 70s and 80s across the entire region. The warm weather should continue into early next week.