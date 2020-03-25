Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 25th

Good Morning! Areas of rain and snow are developing the morning across much of northern and western KELOLAND. We expect this rain/snow combo to continue today as temperatures are just cold enough to support some snow in a few areas.

Rain totals so far are light, but we do expect some local heavier banding of rain and snow that will increase during the day.

First, Futurecast shows the snow in the north today with rain across the south. We’ll likely see the first round decrease tonight, with the second batch developing the southwest through early tomorrow morning. This again will feature a blend of rain and snow on Thursday.

The snow totals are tricky. First, keep in mind these first 2 systems will produce some local amounts heavier than these numbers suggest. However, the snow will melting from the bottom up and also from the top down. We do think much of the snow in the north will fall today and the numbers toward the Nebraska border will be associated with our Thursday system.

Friday night and Saturday will bring another, larger system to KELOLAND. We think this system will feature wind driven rain, with a chance of heavy wet snow if temperatures cool just a bit. We’ll keep a close eye on the track of this system.

Totals precipitation this week continues to rise in the southeast due to the intensification of the storm Friday night into Saturday.

Expect 30s and 40s today with areas of rain and snow.

Sioux Falls and Aberdeen should be dry overnight, but new areas of snow should develop in southwestern SD.

We expect highs mainly in the 40s tomorrow, but pockets of snow will impact temperatures in central SD the most.

We expect improvement on Friday with highs near 50 in Sioux Falls. Strong winds and rain can be expected on Saturday in the southeast. Again, if we switch to snow at some point on Saturday, that could be a wild card in this forecast that we’ll watch. Next week looks better with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.