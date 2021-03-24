Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 24th

Areas of rain and snow will be ending today across eastern KELOLAND. You can see the trend is clearly decreasing across the east.

Rain totals the past 24 hours have been over 1″ in the Sioux Falls area. All of the moisture will help the ongoing drought, but the north clearly missed out once again.

As this system leaves the area, another will develop to our south. We don’t expect that storm to affect KELOLAND.

Our Futurecast update shows clouds thinning today from west to east. We expect the wind to decrease as well through the afternoon.

Highs today will be near 50 in much of KELOLAND, near normal for this time of the year.

Expect lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow with more 50s expected.

Expect warmer weather early next week with highs in the 60s by Monday.