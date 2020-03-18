Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 18th

Good Morning! Areas of moisture continue to stream north into the plains, with the majority of it flowing east and south of KELOLAND. That will change starting tonight as the main area of low pressure pulls into the mid section of the nation.

We do have a winter weather advisory for areas shaded in blue, including Pine Ridge and White River tomorrow. Snow will be more intense in Nebraska where blizzard warnings are in effect.

Uncertainty in the snow forecast remains in place for Winner where a winter storm watch is posted.

Futurecast shows areas of clouds and drizzle today, but rain chances will increase tonight. We think parts of the south and and east could hear some rumbles of thunder tomorrow morning. Rain will change to snow starting in far western and parts of northern SD during the morning, with the transition line advancing to the south through the day. Winds will increase as well, making for a sloppy and blustery day.

A sample of the wind forecast shows gusts of 30-40 mph in the afternoon into the evening.

Moisture forecasts features significant numbers in far southeastern KELOLAND, well over 1″ in Yankton and Spencer. Sioux Falls will be in the higher range as well, around .50″ to 1″. The totals will be sharply lower to the north.

The snow forecast is still challenging for 2 reasons. First, the rain to snow transition is still subject to change in the southeast tomorrow afternoon. The faster that takes place, the more snow we’ll see. Also, the snow band will be quite narrow, so any slight change in the storm track will impact the amounts. We feel a sloppy 2-4″ in Sioux Falls seems reasonable and the wind won’t feel pleasant at all tomorrow evening. Some local amounts of snow could reach 6″, but the confidence is not high enough to warrant a winter storm watch East River as of early this morning.

Highs today will be in the mid 40s to near 50.

Tonight will be in the 20s to the west and north, with 30s in the south.

Tomorrow will feature the winter mix of precipitation as temperatures fall through the day.

Improving weather is likely into the weekend and early next week.