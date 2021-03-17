Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 17th

We have lots of clouds and some fog in parts of KELOLAND this morning, mainly due to light winds and the thicker moisture hanging in the air. We are hopeful for a few more breaks in the clouds developing from west to east through the day.

24 hour precipitation numbers have been light for most areas, but Sioux Falls picked up .15″ due to about 1.5″ of snow. We’ll be melting some snow today, but much more will be going away tomorrow into the weekend.

There are certainly big differences in precipitation the past 30 days across KELOLAND. The far north continues to be dry, but the southwest is off the charts on water lately.

Futurecast shows the clouds holding today across much of the region and a few pockets of rain or snow showers could still develop across central KELOLAND. Clouds will decrease tonight and more sunshine is forecast tomorrow.

The weather for the weekend is looking warmer and dry, but that will change early next week. Another storm will be headed our direction with rain and snow looking likely, mainly in southern KELOLAND. Stay tuned for details in the coming days.

Highs today will be stuck in the upper 30s and lower 40s with the clouds.

Clearing skies are expected tonight with lows mainly in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be warmer and we’ll start to melt more snow. Once the snow is gone, temperatures will really go up this weekend.

We see Sioux Falls jumping to the upper 50s by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will go up on Monday and we may eventually see snow again behind that system. Stay tuned.