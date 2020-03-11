Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM March 11

We’re waking up to thick fog in southeast KELOLAND. In fact, Dense Fog Advisories are out for the morning in the southeast.



With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon, it will be a warm day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Where we still have snow cover and wetter ground, it will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be from the south in eastern KELOLAND while westerly winds will blow in western and central South Dakota.



As a cold front moves into KELOLAND this evening and tonight, scattered light rain showers will be possible. Rain amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Lows tonight will fall to the teens and 20s.



It will be a cooler day tomorrow with highs in the 40s and low 50s. North winds will blow at least 10-20 mph with higher gusts.



The cool air will continue to pour in for Friday and the weekend. As we go through the weekend, we’ll watch for light rain and light snow. As a storm system moves to our south, it will be strong enough to support the light precip chance here in KELOLAND. Much heavy precipitation will fall to our south.



Next week is looking cooler with highs mainly in the 30s. It may end up being a little active too. As a trough digs in the southwest United States, we’ll have to time any storm systems that move into the plains.