Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, March 10th

The weather is changing quickly this morning across KELOLAND as areas of rain and snow expand across the region. We see heavier snow in western SD expanding east and road conditions will be changing through the day.

Highs yesterday reaching the 70s in many areas, including Sioux Falls. Those number are now gone and will not return for awhile.

Winter headlines today include a winter storm warning in red and a winter weather advisory in blue.

Our snow forecast shows the heaviest amounts to the west and north of Sioux Falls. Watertown could easily 4-8″ by the end of the day. Look for far lighter amounts in the northwest.

The moisture amounts look heaviest north of Sioux Falls where the heavier snow is expected to fall. This is welcome news to many areas looking for moisture recharge before the growing season begins.

Another system will be headed our way early next week. That one will be watched with the potential for heavier rain and snow in the plains.

Much cooler weather is expected today with highs mainly in the 30s.

Lows tonight will drop into the 20s as snow comes to an end.

Tomorrow will be dry with sunshine returning to much of the region and highs in the 40s.

Temperatures should return close to 50 to start the weekend, but cooler weather will be associated with the system next week.