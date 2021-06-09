Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 9th

Thunderstorms brought some much-needed rainfall to western SD last night. You can see how the storms progressed toward the Missouri River Valley, but most of them fell apart as they crossed into eastern KELOLAND.

The Rapid City airport had over 2″ of rain. Even Valentine picked up over 1″ of rain last night. We have many zeroes East River.

The Timber Lake area really got hit with heavy rain, with local totals over 6″!

While a few scattered storms are possible tonight in southcentral SD, we think a much broader risk of severe weather will develop late Thursday night into Friday morning. The enhanced risk area in orange includes Rapid City. All modes of severe weather will be possible with the initial storm development.

Futurecast shows the cells tonight in Chamberlain and Winner areas, but you can see the more organized line firing tomorrow night in far western SD. Rainfall totals will vary a lot due to the cluster of thunderstorm along the broken line as it move east. Some areas could easily get over .50″ of rain, but we don’t have confidence that a solid line of beneficial rain will make it across all of KELOLAND at this time.

We will continue to battle the hot air in the long-range forecast as temperatures remain above normal for the foreseeable future.

Stay cool today as highs surge into the 90s once again with gusty south winds at times.

Tonight will be warm again with upper 60s and lower 70s common.

Tomorrow looks even hotter with some areas getting to 100.

Drier air is likely behind the cold front on Friday, so plan on slightly cooler weather for the start of the weekend. Temperatures should return to the 90s next week.