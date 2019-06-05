Storm Center Update-Wednesday AM, June 5th

Good Morning!

Thunderstorms rumbled across parts of KELOLAND yesterday. Hail fell in the Aberdeen area.

Here are a few of the storm reports we received.

The rain was spotty with the nature of the storms. Many of you had little rain, but where it did rain, some isolated amounts surpassed 1″.

Other that some isolated storms in the west the next couple of days, the rest of the week looks mainly dry as the jet stream features a ridge over the northern plains.

That pattern starts changing by Saturday night and Sunday as a trough swings through the region.

That will deliver this cold front and likely some rain Saturday night into Sunday.

The pattern will eventually evolve into a northwest flow, which for June means highs in the 70s. There could be rain chances the middle of next week, but nothing will stall in this type of pattern.

The moisture values the next 7 days are not heavy. The front Saturday night gives us most of this rain and another wave could come into the picture next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Enjoy the 80s today in the forecast, but watch for a few isolated t-storms late in the day across the far west.

Dry weather is forecast for most tonight.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the 80s once again.

You can see the drop in temperature on Sunday, but 70s are still expected much of next week.