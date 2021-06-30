Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 30th

Good morning! The last day of the month looks dry across KELOLAND. That should come as no surprise and drought news will continue to be a big headline into the start of July.

Radar sweeps should remain pretty quiet as high pressure dominates the forecast.

The 30 day precipitation trends are still well below normal. Pierre is especially bad on the map below.

The next feature to watch in the 7 day forecast is the large area of high pressure to our north and west. This is the airmass that has been producing the record heat in the Pacific. While that news is not good for the drought, we do see some opportunities for more humidity to arrive early next week. Temperatures will be affected by any storm chances that develop.

Plan on a warm afternoon for much of KELOLAND today.

The 4th of July looks very hot, near record levels near Aberdeen.