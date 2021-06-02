Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 2nd

It was a warm afternoon yesterday across much of KELOLAND as highs returned to the 80s in many areas.

Rain showers were spotty yesterday and the rain totals were very low.

Unfortunately, we don’t see much organized rain in the 7 day forecast. Most of the moisture will stay well to our south in Texas and Oklahoma.

The weekend will likely feature a few 100 degree temperatures. Sioux Falls and Rapid City will be near 94.

Sunday also looks very warm, although a switch in the wind to the northwest may cool a few temperatures in the north and west, a trend we will continue to watch.

For today, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Tonight will be mild as lows fall into the 50s.

The numbers look warmer tomorrow with a few areas soaring into 90s.

Hot and dry. That’s the summary of the 7 day forecast. We are watching increasing humidity levels in eastern KELOLAND next week and if rain chances will follow. Stay tuned.