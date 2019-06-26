Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 26th

Good Morning! We are tracking a few showers and thunderstorms across eastern KELOLAND. The activity has stayed below severe limits here, but is stronger to the south.

Our 12-hour forecast warms quickly as morning rain moves into MN. Watch for new storms later today across the west.

Severe weather is possible tonight across the region with any of the stronger storms.

Highs today will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

Those storm chances are 30 to 40%, so some areas will get missed.

The heat is on as we start the weekend Take a look at the projected heat index values by Friday afternoon.



No change is expected this weekend as the numbers get close to 100 in many spots.





Storm chances will go up by Sunday night and Monday north and west of Sioux Falls. We watch the heat core as it starts to shift to the west next week.