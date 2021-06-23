Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 23rd

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed south of Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. While the amount stayed light in most areas, there were some local downpours over .50″ near Le Mars.

Rain chances will be on hold for most of the day with highs in the 90s and 100s this afternoon for much of KELOLAND. We will scanning for a few thunderstorm chances West River tonight, with additional chances entering southeastern KELOLAND tomorrow. The rain chances will be focused in the south afternoon where higher dew points are forecast.

Here’s a closer look at the highs for today. These numbers are not helpful for our drought problems.

Lows tonight will drop into the 60s to lower 70s.

Highs will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow. Again, thunderstorms chances will develop across the south and we’ll watch the trends carefully.

It’s nice to see better rain chances West River on Friday along with much cooler temperatures.

We can’t ignore additional clusters of showers and thunderstorm chances Saturday.

Even Sunday could prove interesting with highs in the 70s if the latest trends on Euro model hold true.

Any rain we get will be welcome news for our drought situation. Temperatures should stay at or slightly below normal through early next week.