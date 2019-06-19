Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 19th

Good Morning!

We are entering a more active weather pattern across KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms are expected today in the Aberdeen and Pierre area, but Sioux Falls will stay dry in the short-term forecast. That will change later tonight as rain moves into western SD first late this evening and advances to the east overnight. We think Sioux Falls will have a 60-70% chance of rain during the morning tomorrow. You can see additional thunderstorms will develop on Friday on the map animation below.

70s will be common today, but a few areas will be in the 60s around Mobridge.

Rain chances will increase overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

70s are back tomorrow as rain chances continue best in the far east.

Friday will turn more interesting as storms develop in the southeast. It’s a complicated forecast as some activity may develop during the late morning and then refire late in the day. Much of the slight risk zone is “capped” during the day near Omaha. We think vigorous storms will develop in parts of southeastern KELOLAND late in the day or evening, even with highs in the 70s.

This map shows the unstable air just to our south Friday evening.

Thunderstorms will be contributing to increasing rainfall again. Locally heavy rain will be possible on Friday, which contributes to the look on this map.

We think temperatures will warm next week. In fact, much above normal temperatures will build by the end of the week.