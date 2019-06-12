Forecast

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, June 12th



Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:47 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:47 AM CDT

Good Morning!

It's a nice start to the day in Platte with a wonderful sunrise!

Storms rumbled across the region with a handful of hail reports.

It certainly hailed at this spot in the Highmore area.

A shelf cloud moved through the Sioux Center area during the mid evening.

Local downpours from these storms were heavy north of Sioux Falls around Trent and Pipestone.

Many rain gauges registered numbers much lower, around .25" at the Sioux Falls airport.

We can't rule out an isolated shower or t-shower in northern and far western SD later today.  Highs will be cool for mid June in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  

Tonight will cool in the 40s in many areas.

Tomorrow will turn warmer and south winds increase.  Expect lower 80s in the Pierre and Rapid City areas.

Friday also looks mild with chances of scattered t-storms by Friday night.  

 

We are more likely to see scattered areas of thunderstorms redeveloping late Saturday, especially east of Sioux Falls near a boundard over western and southern Minnesota.

Sioux Falls will be a little cooler early next week and we can't rule out some isolated hits of rain.  More organized rain is possible by Tuesday at the end of the forecast.  

