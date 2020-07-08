Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 8th

Thunderstorm chances are back today in parts of KELOLAND. You can see the 24 rainfall totals below.

Before the new thunderstorm chances arrive, look at how wet things are west of Sioux Falls. Those blue areas are 200% of normal the past 30 days.

New storms later today are expected, especially in the slight risk zone in the southeast.

Futurecast supports that thinking. You can see several storms later today west of Sioux Falls, with a few of these moving east into SW MN and NW IA.

Hot and humid weather is forecast in Sioux Falls today with a high near 92. Rapid City should stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Lows will drop into the 60s tonight with thunderstorms in the southeast.

We will linger rain chances in Sioux Falls tomorrow, mainly in the morning. Late day t-storms are possible in northern Nebraska.

Thunderstorms may return late Friday into Saturday around the region. We see warm temperatures continuing into early next week.