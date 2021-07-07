Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 7th

Welcome rain has fallen across parts of KELOLAND. You can see rainfall map and the 24 hour window of rain from yesterday to today. Sioux Falls airport had about .30″, but Watertown picked up around 1.5″ yesterday. You can see Mobridge and Pierre also had about an inch of rain since Monday. Those that missed the heavy rain may see chances again starting tomorrow.

The 30 day precipitation map updated through yesterday shows plenty of areas that still need rain. We will see opportunities to improve these numbers some over the next few days.

Futurecast shows the next chance of rain tomorrow morning as the next wave moves our way from the northwest. We’ll continue to follow additional chances of rain Thursday afternoon into Friday.

You can see the wave train continues into Friday night and Saturday as a larger low pressure area drops into the plains from the northwest. This should knock down our temperatures again for the weekend.

Enjoy the cooler weather in place today for most areas as skies become partly cloudy.

We will see lows tonight in the 50s east and 60s west.

Tomorrow will be much warmer in the far west and southwest as shown on the map below.

We’ll keep hot weather out of the Sioux Falls forecast for now with highs in the 80s next week.