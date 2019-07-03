Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 3rd

Good Morning! We’ve been tracking overnight showers and thunderstorms as a couple of boundaries continue to triggers areas of rain.

You can see the morning thunderstorm activity diminishing on FutureScan. We are a little concerned about some afternoon activity into SW Minnesota, so we’ll watch that boundary. Other storms will fire in western SD and some of those could become severe.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the counties shaded in green across far western and northern SD.

This map shows the severe weather risk for the region today.

There will be more storm chances tomorrow on the 4th. We think that will center around left-over morning activity and late evening storms once again. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a “marginal” risk of severe weather.

Here are the forecast highs today. Most areas in the south will be plenty humid as well.

Storm chances will be higher tonight across most areas of KELOLAND.

The 4th of July is still looking warm and humid in most areas, but Rapid City will be cooler.

We going to see additional rounds of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, but the focus will shift more into the southern half of KELOLAND as drier and more stable air moves into the north to kick off the weekend.