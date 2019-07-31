Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 31st

We are starting the day with areas of showers and thunderstorms. The pattern ahead looks most active in western SD where rain is falling early this morning. The challenge ahead will be tracking spotty rain outside the main storm track areas. We’ve had a few new cells on radar across the the southeast this morning, something to keep in mind in the forecast.

Highs today will be in the 80s for most areas, but a few 70s will linger in the east.

Expect a few clouds tonight and more rain moving back into western SD.

Tomorrow looks drier in eastern KELOLAND, but rain chances will linger West River as highs stay mainly in the 80s.

The pattern shows no real signs of changing. High pressure to our southwest will stay anchored for now, sending various waves out of the Rockies into the plains. Many of these will target the Black Hills into areas of Nebraska.

The 10 day rainfall projections look active with this pattern.