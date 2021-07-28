Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 28th

The extreme heat continues across KELOLAND today. Yesterday, the high was 111 in Buffalo, one of the hottest temperatures in the nation. Pierre hit 108 and Sioux Falls climbed to 96.

Here’s a snapshot of the heat index values at 4pm today. You can see many of the numbers will be 100 or higher.

Futurecast shows a cold front coming our way tonight with cooler temperatures arriving tomorrow. We also expect better chances of rain on Friday as the next wave comes our way from Wyoming and Montana. We feel very confident there will be a band of beneficial rainfall from northwest to southeast through the region.

The map below shows the European model depiction of that rain band. This still may shift positions a bit, so keep watching the latest forecasts. We’ve see good agreement that some folks along this rain path may get an inch or better in spots.

Stay cool the best you can today. Highs will be in the 100s in many areas.

Tonight still looks warm, but not as warm as last night.

A few widely scattered areas of rain are possible tomorrow, starting near Rapid City in the morning and spreading toward Pierre during the afternoon.

80s for highs will feel much better into the weekend. We may even see a day or two in the 70s early next week!