Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 21st

Good morning! A few showers have been tracking across far northern and northwestern KELOLAND the past few hours. These spots of rain won’t yield much, but a few areas could get the sidewalk wet for a time.

The 30 day rainfall map shows the impact of the rain the past 30 days. Unfortunately, we are likely going to reverse course and see drier conditions in many areas the next few days.

Futurecast hints at a few spots of rain the next 24 hours, but the rain chances will stay low for many areas. You can see some rain in the Black Hills tonight and a few cells East River tomorrow. Right now, the rain is not organized enough to mention in our official forecast.

You can see the extent of the heat across the nation over the next few days. We will be challenging some of the hottest weather of the summer so far if these trends continue next week.

Highs today will be plenty hot in much of KELOLAND with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s east and near 100 in Pierre.

Look for lows in the lower 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Hotter weather is forecast tomorrow with highs in the 90s and lower 100s.

The 7 day forecast will keep highs in the 90s many days. We see a chance of rain late Friday night into early Saturday. We also will be watching another system late Sunday into Monday that could bring some rain. If that system gets stronger, it may give us a brief cool down as well.