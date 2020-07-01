Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, July 1st

Good Morning! Showers and thunderstorms moved across KELOLAND last night. The rain wasn’t too heavy in most spots, but the Sioux Falls airport picked up .86″ of moisture. You can see some of the other numbers below.

Those rain totals will be factored into this map later today. You can still see some dry pockets in KELOLAND, but many spots are at or above normal for rainfall.

Futurecast has limited rain today, but clouds may hold longer east of Sioux Falls. More thunderstorm chances will return later tomorrow West River and some of that activity may move east overnight.

Hotter weather will be here to stay. Take a look at the high temperature map going into the 4th of July weekend.

The forecast today features most areas in the 80s.

Quiet weather is forecast tonight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Thunderstorm chances may develop West River tomorrow. We’ll continue to look at the probability of that later today.

Get ready for lots of heat and humidity in the forecast. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the evening and overnight as we have several disturbances arriving in this pattern, but the exact placement, intensity, and timing of each feature is less certain. Keep watching the forecast as we narrow down the specifics of each chance of rain.