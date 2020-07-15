Storm Center Update – Wednesday AM July 15

We are starting with clouds and fog in parts of KELOLAND, but they will soon go away and we’ll have sunny skies and warm temperatures.



Highs today with be in the low to middle 80s with light southerly winds.



We’ll continue the slow warming trend through the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 90 for Friday and Saturday, but as clouds thicken on Sunday with rain chances, it will be slightly cooler.



Cooler than average temperatures will return early next week as highs retreat to the lower 80s for many of us. Along with the cooler air, we’ll watch for rain through at least midweek.



With the hits of rain, expect rain amounts around an inch to slightly more than two inches. It all depends on where the thunderstorms develop.